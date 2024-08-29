Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Vokab
Vokab
Learn German with each tab you open
Visit
Upvote 81
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Vokab is a Chrome extension that helps you passively learn German words, their nouns, and their genders. Learn a new word with our intuitive, color-coded visual cues whenever you open a new tab on your desktop.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Side Project
Development Language
by
Vokab
About this launch
Vokab
Learn German with each tab you open
0
reviews
72
followers
Follow for updates
Vokab by
Vokab
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Side Project
,
Development Language
. Made by
Hritika Singh
and
Praveen Chavali
. Featured on August 30th, 2024.
Vokab
is not rated yet. This is Vokab's first launch.
Upvotes
81
Comments
42
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report