VOIQ VoiceBots sound like a human and can carry out conversations to schedule meetings, collect payments, qualify leads on a call, & so much more. Sales and Marketing leaders are using VoiceBots to increase reach, touchpoints and conversion with prospective customers.
Reviews
- Pros:
We use VOIQ to enrich our marketing channel efforts, reaching out to beauty salons across Europe to learn about our all-service appCons:
VoiceBots are still very new, but the team is adding new features weekly.
We use HubSpot daily, and it was great to find a tool that actually takes care of my team’s top-of-funnel sales and marketing calls in a scalable way. We've included VOIQ VoiceBots as part of our marketing workflows, allowing us to further engage leads according to their responses on our VoiceBot calls. We highly recommend you add VOIQ VoiceBots to your stack!Edouard Borie has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Seamless technology, excellent customer supportCons:
More integrations beyond Salesforce
VOIQ has big potential to transform the way sales and marketing teams combine to acquire new customers.Ross Blankenship has used this product for one year.