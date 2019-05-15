Voiptime Cloud Cold Calling Software

Voiptime Cloud is the cold calling solution that includes built-in CRM with team calendars, call campaign management (Preview & Power & Predictive dialers), inbound calls, team management, online monitoring, and detailed reporting, etc.
Choosing the Best Calling Software for Outbound Sales: Comparison of the Most Popular ToolsVoiptime Cloud is the cold calling solution with the built-in CRM and click-to-call feature, autodialer with 3 dialing modes (Power dialer, Predictive dialer, Preview dialer), detailed reporting, online monitoring, etc. This versatile software is designed to keep your agents fully engaged and help your sales managers facilitate better results.
Bohdan KhomynMaker@bohdan_khomyn · Founder, VoiptimeCloud
Hi Product Hunters, This is Bohdan from Voiptime Cloud. Thanks to Kevin @kevin for hunting us. We really appreciate being here today! Let’s cut to the chase. We have combined a decade of experience in IT and telesales with VoIP telephony expertise to create the solution that will actually help your sales reps to close more prospects and enable your sales managers to achieve the highest performance results. Voiptime Cloud is an ideal solution for the sales professionals working with the high call volumes and looking to make the calling process easier to oversee and manage. Our software will be especially useful for telesales, telemarketing companies, and sales departments doing mass outbound campaigns. You’ll appreciate Voiptime Cloud features if you are looking for the solution that would help you to: - process your warm leads or cold databases more efficiently, - automate dialing and related routine tasks, - track the main call center KPIs, and - make the workflow more transparent. Voiptime Cloud is extremely helpful in making the first contact, qualifying leads, setting appointments, and closing sales. It is particularly effective for businesses with a high cost of not reaching their customers and leads. Use our software to grow the number of outbound calls while reducing the time of placing them. Our software combines the simplicity and advanced functionality to suit the needs of both less experienced sales reps and seasoned professionals. Get our software at a special price. Enter the promo code PRODUCTHUNTER40 to get a 40% discount for any paid plan. Offer is valid till June, 31st. We are very excited to see your results after using Voiptime Cloud and we would love to hear from you! Leave us your feedback so that we could make our software even better. Thanks! Bohdan Khomyn, CEO of Voiptime Cloud
karenmcgee@karenmcgeeeee
Extremely helpful in closing sales!
Bohdan KhomynMaker@bohdan_khomyn · Founder, VoiptimeCloud
@karenmcgeeeee Thanks for your feedback!
Tatyana GoncharMaker@t_gonchar · IT Business Analyst @ Voiptime Cloud
Hello to the Product Hunt community! Being here today is really an important step for our team. Let’s discuss some use cases. Here’s how you can set your sales department up for success with Voiptime Cloud. 1) Interact with incoming leads in an instance Increase the ROI of your inbound marketing efforts. Once the person fills in the website lead capture form, web-to-lead feature immediately transfers their contact details to Voiptime Cloud software. Your agents can call them back in a New York minute. The system evenly distributes calls between the available sales reps. You can route leads from different websites to the right agents. 2) Automate lead prospecting and have 4x more live conversations daily Help your agents stay productive! Your sales reps don’t have to waste valuable time on the routine work. Voiptime Cloud Predictive dialing campaigns with vertical dialing and local phone numbers process massive databases automatically until you reach every single person from the contact list. 3) Schedule events to close more deals Eliminate double booking and don’t lose a single lead! Your lead generation experts can qualify the leads and schedule appointments and callbacks for more experienced sales reps in the team calendar. Your agents will receive both email and in-app notifications about an upcoming event. You can also have the lead data updated in your external CRM automatically. Apart from that, there are so many other useful features in Voiptime Cloud to boost your sales and increase team efficiency. We can’t wait to see your business thrive with our solution. Let us know what do you think about Voiptime Cloud, do you like it, what would you like to add or improve.
Korzh Alisa@korzhalisa · Marketing Manager, Freelance
You guys rock!
Tatyana GoncharMaker@t_gonchar · IT Business Analyst @ Voiptime Cloud
@korzhalisa Thanks for your support!
Володимир Гончар@vladimirgonchar · PHP developer, freelance
Good for my team!
