VoiceXD

Design and build custom AI Assistants

VoiceXD is a collaborative platform for creating AI Assistants that are customized to your logic, rules, data, and use cases. You can prototype and even publish assistants to our growing list of supported channels with little to no code.
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Coda AI
About this launch
VoiceXD by
was hunted by
Aziz Ghadiali
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Assistants. Made by
Aziz Ghadiali
and
Rohit Agrawal
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is VoiceXD's first launch.
