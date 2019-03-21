With Voicestory, you can quickly turn your voice into Instagram stories. We are using advanced AI to transform your voice into text.
Record, design, and post straight to your Instagram. All under 45 seconds. No speaking on camera or previous content needed.
Reviews
- Pros:
Great UI and an unique way to make stories with audio!Cons:
Nothing for now.
Just love the idea behind the app and the way it works!Mike has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
MikeHunter@startupwithmike · Founder of Vindy, Upvoty & Streaky
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I came across this app after I connected with one of the founders (@jakub_zajicek) on Instagram. I love the UI and the fact that it's not just another template app, but it uses your voice to create cool Instagram content instead. Try it out! 🙌
Zdenek LoziasMaker@lozi · Co-founder of Voicestory & Donut Bots
Hey PH 👋 I'm Zdenek, the co-founder of Voicestory and I’m super excited to introduce you to Voicestory 1.0 for iOS. Voicestory is a tool that uses advanced AI to turn your voice into animated text in a format you can seamlessly share to your Instagram 🚀 Right now, we built the iOS version only, but we want to develop the Android version soon. This version is minimal, but maximal where it matters. We tried really hard to make the essential features function well, but it still has some rough edges, don't be afraid to tell us about them! Thanks for hunting us, @startupwithmike 🙏 Cheers, Zdenek Lozias
MikeHunter@startupwithmike · Founder of Vindy, Upvoty & Streaky
@lozi love it! 🙌
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Absolutely love the product, can't wait to try it out 🙌 Voice was the only form of content missing from IG stories.
