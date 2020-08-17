Voiceroom
Shomil Jain
Hey Product Hunt! We're excited to launch Voiceroom, a service designed to make virtual interactions more realistic. As students, we've spent hours on Zoom and Google Hangouts where only one person can speak at a time. We miss the real-life environment of open collaboration – and the ability to launch into a side conversation with the person next to you. To solve that problem, we built Voiceroom. With Voiceroom, multiple simultaneous conversations can happen in one room, and you'll be able to hear both the immediate conversation around you as well as other conversations in the background. It's like a real room. If you're presenting, you can screen share and broadcast your voice so that the whole room can hear you. Voiceroom currently supports all major browsers (Chrome, Safari, and Firefox) and rooms up to 15 people. We're working hard on bringing support to mobile – as well as expanding the number of participants in each room. We're continuously improving the experience, and would love to hear your feedback! Thanks! Anmol & Shomil
