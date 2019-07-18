Voicer
Like Lego for building shareable web pages quickly
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Tom Sitton
HEY GUYS! I have been working on Voicer for a few month now, and I REALLY want to know what you think of it, how it can improve, what else would you like to see etc. THANKS!
UpvoteShare
Looks great and I intend to give this a shot! One suggestion, since there's a decent scroll on the left sidebar - I'd love a search functionality to give me quick access to the tools I use most - being able to custom-order those would also help :D
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@justin_rockmore Thanks for your feedback! I would certainly implement search feature for the tools, as well as re-ordering them :)
UpvoteShare
It works, but still.. https://voicer.com/v/rt74o
UpvoteShare