Voicer

Like Lego for building shareable web pages quickly

#5 Product of the DayToday
Share your voice across the web!
Create a page with multiple "blocks" of content, and share it with your social networks and messaging apps.
Voicer is completely free, anonymous, requires no registration and has no ads!
Discussion
Tom Sitton
Tom Sitton
Maker
HEY GUYS! I have been working on Voicer for a few month now, and I REALLY want to know what you think of it, how it can improve, what else would you like to see etc. THANKS!
Justin Rockmore
Justin Rockmore
Looks great and I intend to give this a shot! One suggestion, since there's a decent scroll on the left sidebar - I'd love a search functionality to give me quick access to the tools I use most - being able to custom-order those would also help :D
Tom Sitton
Tom Sitton
Maker
@justin_rockmore Thanks for your feedback! I would certainly implement search feature for the tools, as well as re-ordering them :)
