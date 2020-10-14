discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lee Mallon
MakerFounder
Hi PH, The has been a long time coming and so glad to be able to launch on PH today. voiceOK is a FREE mobile app that allows you to preserve your voice by reading stories aloud. The idea all stemed from discovering my great great anties 1940s diaries and wanting to hear the written words spoken but after much searching and research not being able to re-create her voice. By reading 1 hour of audio you can preserve your voice for the next 1,000 years. But these recordings can be used today, to comfort your children if you're working late. A way for grandparents to still engage with the next generations especially in the current times where people can’t meetup. You can download on iOS and Android (in preview) today, it’s early and we will announce over time the amazing things you could do with your voice but we believe everyone should be able to preserve their voice before it is too late. We don’t monetise off your data, we offer premium features such as remote backup (client-side encryption so we can’t even access your recordings), the ability to capture a snapshot of someone's life through a digital memory Keepsake and other features coming soon.
UpvoteShare
Anthony Dike 🌻🐝
Building Brand @ProductPersonHQ
The story in your YouTube video was touching. I can see how this can help preserve memories of people as a sort of historical record. I personally don’t see myself using it right now, but I like the mission and hope things go well for you and voiceOK. Good luck & congrats on the launch. upvoted :)
UpvoteShare