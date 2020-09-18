  1. Home
Mail an audio message to family and friends as a unique gift

For $5 you can go beyond basic gift-giving & send a personal audio message that shows and tells your parents, siblings, grandparents, or BFFs just how much you're thinking of them! We will mail a special card with a QR code to your message anywhere in the US.
Em deGrandpré
Maker
Hey audio nerds! voicemail.love is our second http://MeTime.fm experiment this year — a gesture to breathe life into the way we can show appreciation for our loved ones (and even strangers) this season. We hope that by reinvigorating our experience of receiving a real letter in our mailbox we can keep thinking about meaningful human connection. Who will you send voicemail.love to this week? Please submit all of your audio messages before December 31st 2020.
