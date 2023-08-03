Products
Voiceling
Voiceling
Chrome Extension for AI-Powered YouTube Video Dubbing.
Upvote 12
50% off first month
•
Free Options
Voiceling is an AI-driven Chrome Extension that enables YouTube dubbing and translation to videos. Enjoy videos in 30+ languages with realistic voiceovers, gender recognition, multi-speaker detection, and background noise conservation.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Languages
SaaS
+1 by
Voiceling
About this launch
Voiceling
Chrome Extension for AI-Powered YouTube Video Dubbing.
Voiceling by
Voiceling
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Languages
,
SaaS
. Made by
Fady Kheloui
and
Abdelaziz Kheloui
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
Voiceling
is not rated yet. This is Voiceling's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report