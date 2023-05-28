VoiceGPT - Talk with AI

Introducing VoiceGPT, the perfect voice assistant for your Apple Watch 🥳
With VoiceGPT, you can effortlessly engage in intelligent discussions with GPT4 using your voice, and enjoy having responses read out loud, straight from your Apple Watch or iOS device.⌚️
"Honestly we weren’t counting on OpenAI launching so close to us 🙈 We’d love to hear what you think of the app, and how you think we can make it better 🙏🏻 We're considering many paths ahead, and counting on the community to help steer the ship 🫡"