Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Dragos Dobrean
Maker
Now you can easily track your daily nutrients intake and adjust your diet by using only your voice in 63 different languages! With voicecal you don't have to fill unfriendly forms and search for your food in order to monitor your nutrients intake. All you have to do is tell us what you ate, and voicecal will take care of the rest. We support 63 languages for an accurate and easy counting.
Upvote (1)Share
Looking great. Gonna give it a try.
Upvote (1)Share