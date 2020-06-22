Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Raúl Montes
Maker
Hi everyone! Either because of time constraints (speaking is 3x faster than typing in average) or because you want to express your message in a more complete way (voice tone can considerably improve understanding accuracy) we wanted to give you the choice between typing or speaking, wherever you see a long text field. For the recipient, you can select the playback speed, so you can consume around the same amount of "information per minute" at 1.5x or 2x the normal speed. Some of the things on our roadmap for this include: 1. In-place player: if you have the extension installed, and you are looking at a page that has voice links, you will see an in-place player so you can listen to the message without moving away of the content. 2. Transcriptions: every voice recorded will have an automatic transcription so, as a recipient, you can also choose to read rather than listen. 3. Mobile: sadly, we don't have extensions support in mobile browsers… but we have a couple of ideas to make similar functionality available from mobile devices. Not as seamless as it is possible in Chrome, but usable enough. 4. Accounts: so you can have a history of all your recorded messages, be able to reuse them, deleting them and, eventually, editing them. We are aware some of you might dislike (ok, hate…) to receive a message in audio instead of as text, so we also aim to ease things for you. Recently (last Wednesday) Twitter launched this idea for Twitter itself on iOS; Voice Drop supports the Twitter Web app as well as many others Web apps like Figma, Google Docs/Sheets, Dropbox, Facebook, Github, even here in Product Hunt itself :) … it should actually work on most apps with a long text field. If you find any app where this doesn't work or the style is off (record button not displayed properly) let us know and we'll fix it! Any feedback or opinion (yeah, you do have one, I know you do) is very welcome!
Upvote (2)Share
Wonderful Idea! This totally deserves more attention!!
Upvote (1)Share