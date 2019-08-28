Deals
Voice Copilot
Get directions safely while driving using just your voice
Features:
- Get directions safely by using app entirely hands-free.
- Ability to add a stop along your route.
- Entire app can be navigated and manipulated using just your voice.
- Launches directions using your favorite app: Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps.
