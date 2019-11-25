VOCHI Video Effects
Edit objects in videos in real-time on mobile devices 🚀
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Ilya Lesun
Maker
Hi there! I’m Ilya, and I’m the CEO at VOCHI. We love videos…a lot. We love to post eye-catching, mind-bending stuff, and to see the reactions of our friends. And it’s not just us. Video content is booming worldwide! One of the biggest challenges for all video-makers is to create unique content that makes them stand out against the crowd of already amazing videos out there. Driven by our own passion for awesome videos, we decided to come up with a solution. And, after several months of hard work, we created our beloved app – VOCHI Video Effects app! VOCHI Video Effects is a new intuitive tool that helps create viral videos and engaging content using a computer-vision-based video segmentation algorithm that allows users to apply effects on single objects in real-time. To get this stunning result, VOCHI comes equipped with two trained CNNs that perform Semi-supervised Video Object Segmentation and Instance Segmentation. Our team also developed a custom rendering engine for video effects that enables instant application in 1080p on mobile devices, making video editing that much faster. Now, that we’ve got our firstborn up and running on iOs devices, the Android baby is already in progress. So, please, give it a go. We hope you love it just as much as we do! And once you’ve tried it out, please get in touch. We’d love to hear just what you think of our little creation (messages of support are also encouraged). P.S. Don't forget to use the 'producthunt' promo code and try out an exclusive effect our team created just for the PH community.
Upvote (6)Share
Interesting implementation! Cool mechanics with promo codes for viral growth! Object recognition works cool, it seems that you did a great job! Good luck, guys!!
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
Congrats on a great product, Ilya! The effects are super cool - excited to see how the app will be perceived by users. Best of luck!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@anastasiya_bardunova thank you! We will do all best ! :)
It`s amazing app! It`s so easy to select the subject! Good luck!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@new_user_226f481e5b Thank you! I’m so happy to hear that, we spent a lot of time on training our neural networks to achieve stable results with videos.
Great app! Thanks for you efforts, cool effects that are easy to be applied and make our videos even more amazing. All these bring video editing to a new level!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@alexander_sokolov3 Thanks for your support! New effects arrive every week, hope we to see your masterpieces on Instagram soon :)