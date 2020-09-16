discussion
Thomas C.
Maker
Hi Hunters, Today I am making Vocavore public and available for everyone! It is a free web app that helps you memorize your own vocabulary (and vocabulary shared by other members too of course) thanks to Quiz games automatically generated by the app. If you have traveled and lived in several countries, you surely tried to learn the local languages by writing useful words (not like the words that Duolingo makes you remember when you start a course with them ;) ) for daily life on your note application on your phone... well it is my case and I have always wanted to create a simple app that would allow me to upload these vocabulary lists (in text format) and then play on it to memorize words more efficiently. It works like a charm for me, hope it will be helpful for you too! You can do the following action after signing up for now : ** Upload a vocabulary list ** Add/Edit/Delete word on an existing list ** Get the Best Player trophy if you get the Best Score on a list Many other ideas to make the app more community-driven and improve the overall quality of words and lists ... Happy to get new dev onboard!
