Shiju Radhakrishnan
MakerEntrepreneur, Capitalist, Foolish!
Hello Friends, Thanks for checking out Vocalley. We really appreciate it! :) We are the same small team of 8 big dreamers who launched unremot earlier this year and now we are back with something new and awesome - Vocalley! This new dream was realized when one of us had the idea of improving how we consume and respond to the news. We wanted to create a platform where people can express their opinions and discover different perspectives on certain topics. On Vocalley, you can share your 30-second opinion videos in the form of VOCs & POCs - the VOCs are ‘for’ opinions and POCs are opinions ‘against’ a news! You can also share your thoughts as comments and follow the folks whom you like. Further, you can add fresh news in addition to the automated news feed and start a discussion around topics that interests you. Visit Vocalley at, Web: https://vocalley.com/ Android Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/ap... iOS Appstore: http://onelink.to/vocalley. Hope you enjoy using it as much we did as we built it! Cheers! Team Vocalley
Fantastic product. The video comments given by users have depth of emotion and legitimacy compared to text comments we see under news normally. Many of them really make us think quite differently too! congrats team.