Vocads Survey
Vocads Survey
Survey reinvented by voice
Today, 9 out of 10 customers don't respond to satisfaction surveys sent by companies. Vocads reinvents survey experience thanks to VOICE conversation with an AI. For customers, voice surveys allow spontaneity, speed and engagement.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Vocads Survey
About this launch
Vocads Survey
Survey reinvented by voice
Vocads Survey by
Vocads Survey
was hunted by
Elise Pinto
in
Customer Success
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Elise Pinto
Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Vocads Survey
is not rated yet. This is Vocads Survey's first launch.
