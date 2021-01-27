discussion
Hi Hunters, For the last couple of months, I've been trying to solve a couple of my most significant problems if it comes to learning new words. The main idea behind it is to be able to learn new vocabulary as easy and fast as possible. I hope that project is going to be valuable for people looking for a similar way of learning. Main VocabDepot features: * Completly free of charge * Large vocabulary database, over 100k of words * Able to create lists from any kind of texts, articles * Words separated by difficulty, part of speech * Contains community-driven lists * Easy way to practice selected vocabulary * Possibility track progress history I'd really appreciate any feedback and thoughts that can help improve the project.
