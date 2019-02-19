Vocab Swap is a Chrome extension that lets you study vocabulary while you surf the web. Add words that you want to learn, and Vocab Swap will insert them into pages that you visit!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Nathaniel ChenMaker@banada · Freelance Developer
Hi everyone! I'm Nathaniel, the creator of Vocab Swap. The hardest part of learning a language is to make studying a habit. I built a tool that makes this effortless. Enter the words that you want to learn, and Vocab Swap will show them to you on web pages that you visit. I would love any feedback you may have. I am planning to add vocabulary packs to make it even easier to get started!
Upvote Share·