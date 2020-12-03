Vmaker for Mac

discussion
Srinivasa Raghavan
Maker
CEO, Animaker
I am Raghav, the CEO of Animaker. Being a video-first company, we wanted to build a solution that breaks all the communication barriers. Something that could bridge the gap between lengthy email chains and the ephemeral video calls. That's what led to the birth of Vmaker, an all-in-one video suite encompassing a screen/webcam recorder, a player, and an in-built video editor. Vmaker is also integrable with Animaker which means adding animations to your video recording is just a click away. Vmaker marries the idea of video calls with the ease of documenting that email offers. We combine the benefits of Gmail and Zoom into a single platform, which is easy for everyone to use. With Vmaker, you get 🎥 Unlimited recording time and Unlimited videos for free 🚀 High-quality video recording up to 4K 🖥 Virtual background with themed elements while recording webcam 📝 Screen Annotate, Mouse Emphasis, Screen blur out tools. ✏️ Drawing Tool ⏰ Scheduler that allows you to pre-set recordings on webinars and meetings 💣 Snapchat like auto expiry features for videos 📂 Real-time collaboration over the workspace ☁ Unlimited cloud storage for videos ⭐ Custom branding on video players ✂️ In-built editor and a powerful player with the least frame drop rate As you would know, there are a number of screen recorders in the market. But here is where we stand out. In addition to giving some uber-cool fancy features like auto-expiry and scheduler tools, we made sure we have no cap on the number of videos or recording time in our free plan. With Vmaker, it's easy to record your meetings or webinars. Just invite our friendly dog Max to your meetings. Max starts recording your meetings on time. Now say Hi to Max ✋ At Animaker, we have started using Vmaker as the primary source of communication. Right from the engineering team, design, support, sales to marketing, every team has embraced Vmaker in their day to day operations. With the launch of Vmaker for Mac, I would like to thank all the teams behind this and all our early adopters who tried our beta version and gave their genuine feedback. We also have Vmaker for Windows, Android, and iOS in our pipeline. Would appreciate your support for the same. A special thanks to @kevin for hunting our product 🙏
@jerry_sharm Thanks Jerry