Home
→
Product
→
ViziWealth
ViziWealth
The financial planning app for the entire family
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ViziWealth is a multiplatform solution that supports and improves the financial health of individuals and their families. We provide regular people with self-managed tools for financial planning, and an on-demand access to professional coaching.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
by
ViziWealth
About this launch
ViziWealth
The financial planning app for the entire family
1
review
1
follower
Follow for updates
ViziWealth by
ViziWealth
was hunted by
Zornitsa Nikolova
in
Android
,
Fintech
. Made by
Tsvetelina Peteva
and
Zornitsa Nikolova
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
ViziWealth
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ViziWealth's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report