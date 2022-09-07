Products
Home
→
Product
→
Vizician
Ranked #12 for today
Vizician
Drag & drop your data for instant visual data exploration
Copy and paste your data from Excel (or any other file/table) and Vizician will instantly visualize the data, providing the most used charts, plots, and overviews to explore the data.
Let's turn your static data into an interactive data playground!
Launched in
Spreadsheets
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
by
Vizician
About this launch
Vizician
Drag & drop your data for instant visual data exploration
0
reviews
5
followers
Vizician by
Vizician
was hunted by
Jasper Soetendal
in
. Made by
Jasper Soetendal
. Featured on September 8th, 2022.
Vizician
is not rated yet. This is Vizician's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#98
