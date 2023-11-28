Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Vizard.ai
See Vizard.ai’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Vizard
Ranked #12 for today
Vizard
Repurpose any long video into 10+ viral shorts instantly
Visit
Upvote 62
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Automatically create captivating clips from podcasts, webinars, or any talking head videos designed for TikTok, Shorts, Reels, and more! Edit, caption, and auto-publish with a single click. Save hours on editing and see your social accounts grow.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Vizard.ai
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Vizard.ai
Turn videos into social-ready clips with AI
18
reviews
1.0K
followers
Follow for updates
Vizard by
Vizard.ai
was hunted by
Naomi E
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Gary Zhang @ Vizard.ai
,
Astrid @Vizard
,
Weiru (Launching Vizard now)💜
and
Charlie X
. Featured on December 8th, 2023.
Vizard.ai
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on August 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
62
Comments
6
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#122
Report