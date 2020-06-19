Deals
Vivid
Vivid
Free mobile banking that comes with a metal card
Fintech
Money
Whether it’s payments, transfers, high-interest saving accounts, multi-currency accounts for your travels, spendings reports, split bills — with Vivid, managing all your finances and investing your money is easy, flexible and 100% transparent.
Vivid is a new challenger bank built on top of solarisBank
Meet Vivid, a new challenger bank launching in Germany that promises low fees and an integrated cashback program. The two co-founders Alexander Emeshev and Artem Yamanov previously worked as executives for Russian bank Tinkoff Bank. Vivid doesn't try to reinvent the wheels and is building its produ...
