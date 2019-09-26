Deals
Viva by Gogoro
Viva by Gogoro
A small but mighty new scooter from Gogoro
Transportation
Ultra colorful. Bold and unique color palette that make a brilliant combo. Show your style, and the streets are your stage to shine
Featured
2 hours ago
Gogoro launches its newest electric vehicle, a lightweight scooter called Viva
Gogoro, the Taiwanese electric vehicle company, revealed its newest vehicle today, a lightweight scooter designed for people who want something smaller than one of the company's Smartscooter mopeds, but more powerful than an electric bike. Called the Viva, the scooter can run for 85 kilometers on o...
Gogoro's new electric scooter is a cute city commuter
Taiwan's Gogoro has a new scooter coming out that's smaller and more adaptable than anything else in the company's growing stable. It's called "Viva," and it will be available for $1,800 in Taiwan in October, and "some global markets" starting in 2020.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is beautiful and at $2000 it is not bad at all, currently in the market to get a scooter and this looks like the one. Too bad I have to wait until 2020
2 hours ago
Dan Dan
Italy is the perfect market for these things.
an hour ago
