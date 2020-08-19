Vitrue VIDA desk assessment

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Shane Lowe
Maker
Hey PH, 👋 Shane from Vitrue Health here. Vitrue VIDA is our new desk assessment tool based on our core musculoskeletal health diagnostic technology. We’ve been working hard on Vitrue for the past 3 years mostly in professional sports and orthopaedic surgery. Over the past 6 months we've adapted it to help desk workers optimise their work set up and we’re proud to make our production-ready 1.0 version generally available. 🚀 🎉 💎 Key features of VIDA 1.0 include: ✅ Computer vision based algorithms to assess muscle tension in the neck and shoulders as well as monitor position ✅ Assess your equipment as well as your general work environment and habits ✅ Adaptive questionnaires to ask about any pains you have and highlight potential contributing factors from your work environment ✅ Personalised recommendations to help you optimise your workspace based on exactly what setup you have now ✅ Company analytics to help employers comply with regulatory requirements and more importantly get a snapshot of their team's needs 👨💼 VIDA is designed for companies or clinics to administer to their teams. If you'd like to trial out the admin view go to https://www.vitruevida.com 👩🦰 If you'd like to try VIDA for yourself there's a free assessment just for product hunt today: https://www.vitruevida.com/#/pro... 📣 You can read more about why we built VIDA here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/v... 💸 If your organisation would be interested in signing up tell them to get in touch with the code VIDA_PRODUCTHUNT_10 and we'll give them a 10% discount on their subscription. We’d love to get any feedback and we'll be around all day to answer any questions!
Upvote (1)Share
Hi @shane_lowe1 - congratulations to you and the team on the launch. Exciting to see the product pivot into the opportunity brought about by the pandemic. Are you able to (anonymously) aggregate data across all assessments to produce some topline stats about WFH health? It’d be a great way to attract media attention, but it’d also help the wider workforce (and health organisations) understand the impact WFH is having. We’ve seen a lot of headlines about the impact on mental health; not so many about physical health.
UpvoteShare