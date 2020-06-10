Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Leon Deshamp
I honestly think this is a brilliant idea
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@leondeshamp Thanks!
Maker
I'm Leo, a software developer from Brazil. Vitri has been my passion project for years now and the idea of this app came back in 2016. I was online shopping and I have bought some shoes online, the company looked very legit and had many great reviews of "users" telling their amazing story with that store. The problem is that it was all fake. The website owner painted this narrative of it being a good reputable brand, but it was all fake and I couldn't even leave a review about that warning future customers. It was at that moment when I wished there was a third party tool that helped me expose this website but also being available every time someone landed on that page, so people can enter the website, have some feedback that it is not legit and move on with their browsing. So I couldn't explicitly tell users within that website because I don't own that website, making it is not possible for me to inject some type of app inside the website. That's when I had the idea of creating a chrome extension because they are always available no matter where on the web. While I was developing this extension the use cases for this skyrocketed. Well, what if I can share my bad experience trying to print something on this website? What if I can share that the website is down? What if I can share that this flat earth website can't be trusted as a news information website and actually link some reference...
brilliant idea
This is a great idea, I hope it helps decrease in online scams, good luck
Great product and beautiful website