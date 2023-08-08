Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → VitoDeploy
VitoDeploy

VitoDeploy

Open-Source, Free and Self-Hosted Server Management Tool

Free
Embed
Vito is a self-hosted web application that helps you to manage your servers and deploy your PHP applications into production servers without a hassle.
Launched in
GitHub
 by
VitoDeploy
Vanta
Vanta
Ad
Automate your security & compliance. Get $1,000 off

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"VitoDeploy is my 2.5 years of effort. Your feedback will cheer me up."

VitoDeploy
The makers of VitoDeploy
About this launch
VitoDeploy
VitoDeployOpen-Source, Free and Self-Hosted Server Management Tool
0
reviews
5
followers
VitoDeploy by
VitoDeploy
was hunted by
Saeed Vaziry
in GitHub. Made by
Saeed Vaziry
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
VitoDeploy
is not rated yet. This is VitoDeploy's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-