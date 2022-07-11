Products
Home
→
Product
→
Vital Form
Ranked #16 for today
Vital Form
AI based form correction exercise
This is A.I based exercise form correction software which track all the major 32 joints of the human anatomy from any of your devices's camera. This A.I. will provide real time feedback and assistance to their users.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Fitness
by
Vital Form
About this launch
Vital Form
Camera based exercise form correction AI
Vital Form by
Vital Form
was hunted by
Brijesh
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Fitness
. Made by
Brijesh
. Featured on July 11th, 2022.
Vital Form
is not rated yet. This is Vital Form's first launch.
