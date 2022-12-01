Products
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
Instructions On-Tap
Vitag makes it easy to add video instructions (and more) to anything so anyone can instantly see them with just a tap of their phone. No app or QR code required.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
by
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
About this launch
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
Instructions On-Tap
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags) by
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
was hunted by
Sean Jackson
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Sean Jackson
and
Daniel Reiling
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
is not rated yet. This is Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)'s first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#60
