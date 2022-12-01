Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Vitag
Vitag

Vitag

Video sticky notes

Free
Vitag makes it easy to add video instructions (and more) to anything so anyone can instantly see them with just a tap of their phone. No app or QR code required.
Launched in Android, iOS, Productivity by
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
About this launch
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)Instructions On-Tap
0
reviews
8
followers
Vitag by
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
was hunted by
Sean Jackson
in Android, iOS, Productivity. Made by
Sean Jackson
and
Daniel Reiling
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)
is not rated yet. This is Vitag - Video Sticky Notes (NFC tags)'s first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#67