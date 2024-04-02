Launches
Vitae
Vitae
Let's you create resume and cover letter using AI
Create custom resume and cover letter, specific to a job description in minutes if not seconds
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Career
by
vitae
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,117 upvotes
We use figma to design anything and everything; from social media posts to product.
Linear
2,816 upvotes
We use Linear to organise out Engineering and Product goals
Chat Chat
3 upvotes
Used Open AI api to come up with content for resume and cover letters
About this launch
vitae
vitae lets you make resume and cv on the go
13
followers
Follow for updates
Vitae by
vitae
was hunted by
Devansh Gajjar
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Career
. Made by
Devansh Gajjar
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
vitae
is not rated yet. This is vitae's first launch.
