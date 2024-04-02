Launches
Vitae

Vitae

Let's you create resume and cover letter using AI

Create custom resume and cover letter, specific to a job description in minutes if not seconds
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Career
vitae
Sprig Feedback
Sprig Feedback
Capture continuous feedback right in your product or website
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,117 upvotes
We use figma to design anything and everything; from social media posts to product.
Linear
Linear
2,816 upvotes
We use Linear to organise out Engineering and Product goals
Chat Chat
Chat Chat
3 upvotes
Used Open AI api to come up with content for resume and cover letters
About this launch
vitae
vitaevitae lets you make resume and cv on the go
Vitae by
vitae
was hunted by
Devansh Gajjar
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Career. Made by
Devansh Gajjar
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
vitae
is not rated yet. This is vitae's first launch.
