VisualSitemaps v2.0

Discussion
Artur Maklyarevsky
Maker
We listened and we delivered. ---- Automatically generate beautiful visual sitemaps + high-resolution screenshots of any PUBLIC or PRIVATE website or web-app, making it fast and easy to perform in-depth site audits for UI, UX, SEO, and marketing research. ---- *New V2 Features Include:* ---- [ 🔥 New ] Password-Protected Site Crawling [ 🔥 New ] Export as PDF, Zip ( all screenshots ) or as CSV/JSON [ 🔥 New ] Sitemap Editing & Forking [ 🔥 New ] Screenshot Team Threaded Commenting & Workflow Management 🔥🔥 *Up next: Scheduled Crawls + Visual Differences!* + Great for keeping your designs consistent overtime/releases. + Great for keeping tabs on your competitors or just research. Our Ai compares to sitemaps and screenshots, then isolates the differences and sends that to you. Price changes, you will know. Image/Copy changes, you will now!
