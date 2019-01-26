Log InSign up
Visual Stories is a blogging and content marketing platform that empowers you to create awesome posts using the AMP Stories format. AMP Stories are Instagram-like Stories that are search engine friendly. They are visually engaging, fast loading, immersive user experiences. Start a visual blog on your own website, or guest blog on other websites.

Boost User Engagement of Your E-commerce Website With AMP StoriesTop-grade branding, best aesthetics and high revenue, are the upshots of AMP Stories being used for e-commerce websites. What are you waiting for? With the easy-to-use AMP Story Builder on Visual Stories, craft your e-commerce website with the perfect fit of AMP Stories.
MarketingWit
AMP Stories: A Must in Your Content Marketing StrategyThe Right Content Format The AMP Stories format is available on the open web and enables the creation of visual content with greater ease. Users today are more receptive towards information that is precise, unique, available in small chunks and on the go.
Techspirited
AMP Stories Format: The Perfect Solution to Information OverloadThe AMP Story Builder, a powerful Story development tool by Visual Stories, lets you create and share these compelling experiences within minutes. With this writer-friendly tool, you need not be a technical wizard to transform your ideas into stunning Stories.
Techspirited
Visual Stories: The AMP Story Building ToolAMP Stories load faster than regular web pages, which in turn, can boost users' time on site. Writers and bloggers, can write and post content in this contemporary Stories format and grow their online presence. Also, it benefits marketers and business owners, to create brand awareness, leading to better return on investment (ROI).
Techspirited

Jalinder AutadeMaker@jalinder_autade · Software Consultant
Integrate Snapchat/Instagram-like Stories on your website. AMP Stories are visually rich, fast loading, highly engaging immersive user experiences meant to grab the attention of users and keep them enthralled. VisualStories makes creating AMP Stories super easy.
