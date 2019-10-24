Discussion
Michael M
Hi, I am Michael, the CEO at Visual Composer. We are very excited to launch 🚀 our new WordPress website builder on Product Hunt. My team and I will be happy to answer your questions and hope you will enjoy building your next awesome WordPress sites. Thank You for your support and feedback! ❤️ Best, Michael Makijenko
@mmakijenko Hi, well to make it simple, i like your product alot :) i would appreciate yet : (1) a better ACF integration (the ability to catch each ACF field of current user / all users / current page / current post etc) in a nice "block" and (2) a better template management : add 1 block and link this block to template 123. So each time i update "template element 123" il will reflect on all pages but only on this precise place. That way i could create "myfooter1" template and as soon as i update this block all pages using it would be updated also. For now, i use templates but it seems not to update... Also the ability to "backup" my templates (download them) :)
Allows me (and my clients) almost magical control over the design layout and elements of our website pages - without having to know a bit of HTML.
@paul_williams23 Thanks Paul, I will make sure to pass your nice words to the Visual Composer team!
I am beyond excited to help launch the Visual Composer Website Builder for WordPress. I have been extremely fortunate to collaborate with the Makers (Michael and Raitis) and I am blown away by their passion and skills for making killer WordPress products. As a WordPress site owner, I'm always looking for new tools to help run my sites faster while looking current. Visual Composer has become my go-to solution for my agency and my clients. If you're on WordPress check out their free or premium solutions. You won't be disappointed. There is a reason that big brands trust VC.
Visual composer was the first popular, large-scale page builder for WordPress. However, since then many competitors have surfaced and in my opinion (as a developer, I should state), they are faster, their code is cleaner, and their footprint & output is smaller.
@poehah Maarten, thanks for the recognition. One thing, here at Product Hunt we announced a new builder that is rewritten from the grounds up (React, no shortcodes, etc.), and performance is exceptional. I hope you will be curious and will have time to check it out. Have a great day ahead!
@mmakijenko Noted & thanks for clarifying! Do you have comparison data of how it performs against others in the space?
As a user of both the previous version (now WPBakery Page Builder) and new Visual Composer with a developer license, initial thoughts were very good of the new version in terms of performance and elements available, however as we put into practice we found it somewhat limited and we still find ourselves using the older version as it has better options still in terms of the post grid builder and shortcode mapper for our specific needs although we do recognise the new version caters for many with a lot of pre built elements but personally feel it could be more beneficial to someone who has a more creative background than technical background, which I suppose is the target audience anyway. That being said the new Visual Composer also caters well for developing your own custom elements. In general we personally found the navigation through sections and rows and nested rows a bit confusing but if not coming from the old version I wouldn't see this as an issue as it is more in line with other builder available, but for those coming from the previous version, familiar icons and actions no longer do the things you would expect. In terms of performance and options this new Visual Composer is as good as any of the other modern builder but for now we are still sticking to the WPBakery Page Builder. If user interactions and functionality from WPBakery Page Builder carried over to Visual Composer then we would 100% convert full time to it.
@wurkhouse Hi and thanks for your feedback - I believe post grid is something really appreciated for developers but as you mentioned regular users may find it a bit difficult. Instead, we encourage developers to use our API to create unique post grids and other elements. For the element presents, I can share exciting news that we have plans to develop it soon. Make sure to follow our updates and feel free to join our Slack to share your requests.
@raitis_sevelis thanks I agree regarding developing custom elements via API for grids etc. - Looking forward to your updates.