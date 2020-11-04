discussion
Niki Gray
MakerHead of Biz Dev at Visto
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Niki Head of Growth at Visto.li and together with @dave_sr our Head of Product we want to start with huge thanks to this amazing community and to our friend @michael_sieb for hunting us. With today’s competitive market and advertising costs rising, it’s harder than ever to create profitable campaigns. New changes appear every day, “In fact, 76% of people think marketing has changed more in the past two years than it did over the previous fifty, which sums the pace of change right now.” It's basically a social ads jungle out there. We believe creating profitable campaigns shouldn’t be so hard! That’s why we launched Visto. Powered by AI, Visto scans thousands of ads every day and allows you to cut through the noise and discover what’s profitable. Our key features: ⭐️Massive database - Millions of ads worldwide and over 50k new ads added daily (and growing) - more quality data means better data-driven decisions! ⭐️Smart keyword search - Search by text used on ads, URL’s, landing pages, and much more ⭐️Advanced filters - Filter ads by their exact type, demographics, language, and much more. ⭐️ eCommerce filters - Discover best selling eCom stores and products with 1-click ⭐️ Unique affiliate marketing industry filters - Find out the money-making ads and offers to advertise We think nothing is better than just to try it on your own, this is why Product Hunters get 100% full free access to our tool, without any limitations.🥳🎉 Sign up with the coupon code: Producthunt Can’t wait to hear what you think of Visto 😻
Amazing tool! Already helped me find some great ads and inspire me :)
Three things I like here. First. Its free. Second. Amazing UI. And third. The promo video is just super cool. 👏
@csaba_kissi Thank you!!! @dave_sr is our UI master :)
@soimaginarylove thank you!!!
@mark_dacs Also its free!
@mark_dacs Thanks for the kind words! And yeah, nothing beats free 😅 🙈