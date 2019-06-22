Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Viso
Viso
Beautiful minimal image viewer for MacOS
Mac
Productivity
+ 1
Viso is a beautiful minimal image viewer for MacOS. Features a non intrusive UI that allows you to get the most viewing experience out of your images.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Viso to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Col. Bez
Maker
Hey everyone. Indie maker here, excited to be able to share this with you. Leave me any comments or questions. Here is also a 20% discount coupon for you great guys - 'PH-VISO-20'
Upvote
Share
15 hours ago
Col. Bez
Maker
Hey everyone, if you downloaded earlier and your Mac said the downloaded app was damaged, made a fix for that now. You can try redownloading!
Upvote
Share
14 minutes ago
Send