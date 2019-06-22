Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Viso

Viso

Beautiful minimal image viewer for MacOS

Viso is a beautiful minimal image viewer for MacOS. Features a non intrusive UI that allows you to get the most viewing experience out of your images.
Reviews
Discussion
Col. Bez
Col. Bez
Maker
Hey everyone. Indie maker here, excited to be able to share this with you. Leave me any comments or questions. Here is also a 20% discount coupon for you great guys - 'PH-VISO-20'
UpvoteShare
Col. Bez
Col. Bez
Maker
Hey everyone, if you downloaded earlier and your Mac said the downloaded app was damaged, made a fix for that now. You can try redownloading!
UpvoteShare