We created a product called Visits and we didn’t see much success. We realised we built for too small a market and that it was just pure technology and users didn’t have any personal connection to it. This year we’re learning from the past and we’re changing the focus of the product to a journal while keeping the same functionality we started with and building on top of it. With Visits journal you can see all the pictures you’ve taken and places you’ve been during the day then write about it in your daily journal. Along the way we’ve added iPad and iCloud support, a journal lock, a comprehensive search and some powerful text editing features. We’re just a two person team and we’ve worked almost everyday on this app for the last few months. We hope try it and share your thoughts about it with us.
