Shei
Maker
Hey Friends, Travel planning is a stressful process. The average traveler spends multiple weeks visiting dozens of websites and weighs countless options, to ultimately plan and book a single trip. Unfortunately, most travel recommendations are quite generic, regardless of whether you're an adventurous traveler or a history buff. With visits.ai, planning a trip becomes intuitive and easy because we provide tailored recommendations (based on your travel profile) on where to go, where to stay, and what to do. Furthermore, unlike other OTA's, our support doesn't end as soon as you book the trip because we know the journey has just begun. From sending you packing tips, additional recommendations, cultural notes, and even flight delays and notifications, your adventure begins as soon as you book, and isn't over until you're back home safely. Although it might seem crazy to build something travel-related in the current landscape, we believe the desire to travel can never be smothered. So when you're ready to travel, we'd like to help you plan the most epic post-pandemic adventure.
