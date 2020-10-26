discussion
Janez Čadež
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! :) 📖 Story I love to travel and adding more destinations to my travel bucket list. My current list got too crowded and I needed a better way to organize my bucket list items. Visit List lets you categorize bucket list items by country and custom categories as well as provides quite a few suggestions on where to travel. 👉 Features ✅ Get travel suggestions ✅ Complete or archive your travel destinations ✅ Organize your items by country or custom category 🛠 Making I coded, designed, and built Visit List with NextJS and Firebase in about two weeks. 💖 Thanks Thank you everyone for sending me messages of support, bug fixes, and feature ideas!
