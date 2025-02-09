Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
VisionAgent
VisionAgent
Reasoning-Driven Agentic Object Detection
Visit
Upvote 83
VisionAgent is the reasoning-driven object detection makes the human-like precision via text prompts without the overhead of custom training, made by Andrew Ng's Landing AI.
Free
Launch tags:
API
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
VisionAgent
Reasoning-Driven Agentic Object Detection
Follow
83
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
VisionAgent by
VisionAgent
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on February 12th, 2025.
VisionAgent
is not rated yet. This is VisionAgent's first launch.