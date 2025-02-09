Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. VisionAgent
VisionAgent

VisionAgent

Reasoning-Driven Agentic Object Detection
VisionAgent is the reasoning-driven object detection makes the human-like precision via text prompts without the overhead of custom training, made by Andrew Ng's Landing AI.
Free
Launch tags:
APIArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

VisionAgent gallery image
VisionAgent gallery image
VisionAgent gallery image
VisionAgent gallery image
VisionAgent gallery image
About this launch
VisionAgent
VisionAgent
Reasoning-Driven Agentic Object Detection
83
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
VisionAgent by
VisionAgent
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in API, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on February 12th, 2025.
VisionAgent
is not rated yet. This is VisionAgent's first launch.