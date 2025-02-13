Subscribe
Vision Pro Demo Fit

App for Vision Pro Sizing and Lens Selection
A new, unannounced Apple app, "Vision Pro Demo Fit," appeared on the App Store. It appears designed for retailers to fit customers for Vision Pro headsets and accessories.
About this launch
Vision Pro Demo Fit
App for Vision Pro Sizing and Lens Selection
Zac Zuo
Augmented Reality, Apple, Apple Vision Pro. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
