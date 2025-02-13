Launches
Vision Pro Demo Fit
App for Vision Pro Sizing and Lens Selection
Visit
A new, unannounced Apple app, "Vision Pro Demo Fit," appeared on the App Store. It appears designed for retailers to fit customers for Vision Pro headsets and accessories.
Free
Launch tags:
Augmented Reality
•
Apple
•
Apple Vision Pro
About this launch
Vision Pro Demo Fit by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Augmented Reality
,
Apple
,
Apple Vision Pro
. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Vision Pro Demo Fit's first launch.