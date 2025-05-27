Subscribe
Helps you identify objects while driving with alerts
Visio Driver Assistant helps you identify objects while driving with alerts ranging from subtle nudges to more noticeable warnings, intelligently triggered based on your journey.
Artificial IntelligenceGitHub

Gerardo Herrera
in Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Gerardo Herrera
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Visio Driver Assistant
