Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Dave Schappell
Hunter
Very excited to share my friend Sam's new app, Vishion -- you can find decor and furniture by specific color with the Vishion app, which now features over 1 million products. It's pretty awesome -- please share with friends who have related interests.
Upvote (1)Share
Hey, Product Hunters!👋 Two years ago I was sitting at a bar with my husband celebrating the purchase of a new headboard for our bed.🍻 Looking at the bar, my husband said, “wouldn’t it be great if we could find nightstands in that shade of green.” Per usual, he was correct … but what would you call that shade? I spent days on Google, Pinterest and [enter retailer name]’s website before giving up. It was the immense annoyance of this failure that inspired Vishion. 🧐What is Vishion? Vishion is a mobile app that lets users search over 1,000,000 pieces of decor and furniture using their favorite colors. You can use... - your favorite Sherwin-Williams paint - Pantone colors - HEX, HSB or RGB values - colors pulled from an image to... - search for art, fabric, tile or furniture. 🖼️🛋️ - find complementary colors.🌈 - save your color palette. 🎨 With Vishion, I was able to find my green nightstands instantly. Our small team of four has worked hard to create Vishion and we can’t wait for your feedback! Big thanks to @daveschappell for his help! Keep it colorful! 🧡💛💚💙💜 Sam
Upvote (2)Share
Innovative app that allows you to search for items by color. A must have!
@krista_weaver Thank you, Krista!!
Super excited about the launch of Vishion, it's going to make color selection so much easier for everyone!
@timgriffin77 Thanks, Tim!!
This app makes your Vishions come to life. When I was hunting for a new chair for my living room I ordered multiple things online only to receive them and realize they were nowhere close to the color I was looking for. With Vishion I am able to search by color and the technology helps me find the right match! Definitely a must have to find the right piece to complete your rooms look!