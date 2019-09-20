Newcastle tech startup Visavis takes on Tinder A team of Newcastle University graduates is taking on Tinder after developing the world's first offline dating app. Tech startup VisaVis Ventures Ltd was launched by Michalis Panayiotou, Marwan Elwaraki and Steven Li who firmly believe that online dating apps don't actually want users to meet up in the real world and instead work hard to keep them on apps, where they can monetise engagement.