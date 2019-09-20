Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Visavis

Visavis

A dating app that actually wants you to go on dates 📵

Online dating apps force users to play a game of swiping, matching, messaging and waiting. Visavis introduces a new model that ensures a smooth, fast and safe transition between online and offline.
Newcastle tech startup Visavis takes on TinderA team of Newcastle University graduates is taking on Tinder after developing the world's first offline dating app. Tech startup VisaVis Ventures Ltd was launched by Michalis Panayiotou, Marwan Elwaraki and Steven Li who firmly believe that online dating apps don't actually want users to meet up in the real world and instead work hard to keep them on apps, where they can monetise engagement.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hidden comment