Nastya Mikeyeva
A Content marketеr at Visafoto.com.
Hi Product Hunters, Thanks @kevin for hunting our project! Visafoto.com was created to take ID photos conveniently. Get a photo online, no need to go anywhere. Here are 5 reasons to use Visafoto.com: 1) Fantastic pass rate of 99.7% by government agencies. 2) Photos made at Visafoto are perfect when you apply online for visas, passports, ID cards, driving licenses and other documents. 3) Your baby or toddler will stay at home. No need to take them to a photo studio or pharmacy. 4) You will look amazing on your photo, as you can choose the best selfie in the comfort of your home. 5) There are ID and visa photos for USA, UK, Canada, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Russia and all other countries all over the world.
Serge Mikeyev
Hi Product Hunters, Thanks Kevin for hunting our project! Visafoto.com is your personal passport photographer. Have you used it? Please tell us about your experience.
