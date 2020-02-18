Visa Sponsors Weekly

Discussion
Hi product hunters :) I've been hired with full visa sponsorship to move from Brazil to Australia twice when I was in my 20s. As part of my other projects helping people to migrate to their dream country, I'm now sending a weekly list with great opportunities worldwide. 🗺️ What exactly is visa sponsorship? -- When we talk about "Visa Sponsorship", we are usually referring to a company extending a job offer to you and taking the responsibility to manage the work visa application on your behalf. Most developed countries have a system where pre-authorised companies can hire overseas employees by sponsoring their visa. In most cases, you start with a temporary work visa, with the option for extension and a pathway for a permanent visa. 🛤️ How does it work? -- We send you a weekly list of jobs offering visa sponsorship, via email. We love browsing job boards, social networks, company websites with the specific goal of helping people trying to get a visa to migrate to another country. 🚡 Who is it for? -- Any professionals exploring the idea of moving overseas might find it useful. The listed companies are mostly from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Japan. But we also include interesting opportunities from other locations. Thanks, Beto.
