Visa List 3.0


👋 Hello hunters! :) A year back, I launched the second version of Visa List on Product Hunt. The world has seen a 360 turn with the pandemic this year. But I never stopped building features for It's been a crazy adventure since then. Today I launch the third iteration of Visa List. I've worked on this with passion, some doubts 🤔 and lots of love 💖 from friends, family and the indie community. I made everything on this site mostly by myself 😏 so I'm super excited. 📖 Story Visa List started out as a simple list of visa requirements for all countries with detailed visa processes and documents for 50 countries so that travelers can go anywhere they want easily. This was a solution to the visa issues I faced when I wanted to travel. 🚀 New Since COVID, I have added a tracker with cases, recovered, deaths, curve flattening, containment rate and everything else related. I have also added a travel restrictions finder, an online global map that displays the latest travel updates for a large number of countries. The map can be used to plan your vacation by letting you see which countries are open and safe to travel to, helping you avoid any potential unrest in regions that could have an impact on your vacation. The map also includes a legend that will tell you whether certain countries are closed, restricted, or open for travel. 💰 Revenue Visa List makes money mostly from ads and affiliates. Most of the site is freely usable but to use some filters, community chat and visa advice, you need to pay. Users pay monthly, annual or once for a lifetime membership. 👉 Features ✅ Complete COVID-19 tracker ✅ Lockdown details ✅ Travel restrictions details ✅ Travel restrictions map 🥅 Next Once COVID is over, I will start on finishing the visa requirements of the remaining 100 countries and then add other visa types. My plan is to continue adding different visa types starting with transit visas and business visas. My goal is to make travel as easy as possible. 🛠 Making I coded, designed and built Visa List using VueJS for the frontend, MySQL for the backend using Golang. I learned how to do SEO and AdOps the hard way in the last year. I was originally an android developer and learned these just to build Visa List. 💖 Thanks I think every person should explore the world around them and would have faced the problem I faced, so could find value in what I have built. So I would love to know what you think of this and would be more than happy to hear your suggestions and feature requests. Let me know what you want to be added or removed or do I need to build something entirely! This is my 3rd successful microstartup and I spent most of my time over the last 3 years making this, thank you for being part of it 🙃 Love, HaKr!
