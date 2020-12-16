discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Elijah Malyshev
MakerCEO at Virusdie
Hi Hunters, I’m Elijah, Co-founder and CEO at Virusdie. I’m very excited to share with you the ultimate all-in-one website security tool we’ve been designing for almost 10 years! What is the most important, most basic thing that any kind of protective equipment should do? Why do we really need it? It gives us a sense of control. We are aware that we are in control of the situation. That means that a security solution should do more than just protect you; it should also give you a sense of calm. A sense of control over the situation. And what's wrong with automatic protection programs today? It's simple: they are too complicated to master and operate, even for web professionals. These tools cause confusion at first sight. This is about the same as putting a person in an F-22 Raptor without years of training. On the one hand, you kind of can protect yourself with these tools. On the other, you don't fully understand how to use them, how everything works, what's going on. You can't be sure that you are doing everything right, or doing enough to not break something. And all this does not give you a sense of control over the situation. What's the solution, then? How can we solve the problem with gaining a sense of control? Top professionals want to control everything themselves, and they know the value of their time. They don’t want to waste time studying how the software works — they want results. Software should be useful from the first interaction, rather than getting in the way with a complex, confusing interface. Our mission is to make that a reality for professionals. And we've taken advanced, professional-grade site security tools and made them simple, intuitive, automatic and cloud-based. And here it is - The world's friendliest professional-grade antivirus and security tools for multiple websites. That saves tons of your lifetime :) HIGHLIGHTS. One dashboard. All your sites. All your tools. All your websites, all your hosting services and all the security tools you need are in one cloud dashboard. It doesn’t matter what CMS they use: WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, DLE, PrestaShop and all other popular systems are supported. UX - Feel the power in your hands with the world's friendliest antivirus user interface. Every screen of the user interface is clear and intuitive. You won’t find yourself asking for help to use it. Details matters to outstanding people. Giving you more than just boring utility software for pros is in Virusdie's DNA. Threat detection is everything. Virusdie features an incredibly extensive database to detect as many viruses and threats as possible, including brand-new threats. And, its phenomenally low false positive rate (less than 0.0002%) gives you greater peace of mind than you've ever experienced with a website antivirus solution. The antivirus database is automatically updated in the background permanently. That means you won't even have to think about doing anything manually to make sure you can eliminate as many viruses and vulnerabilities as possible. Safest Antivirus. Remove malware in one click - even from sites that are already infected. Virusdie Website Antivirus does more than just find and remove infected files on your website or put them in quarantine. It removes malicious code (redirects, Trojans, backdoors, shell scripts, and other malicious code) from files (PHP, JS, HTML, images, and system files) in seconds, automatically, and with high accuracy. Your website will continue to run stably after the automated cleanup. Powerful patch management. Virusdie detects not only viruses, but also website vulnerabilities. An automatic vulnerability manager is available for certain types, while other vulnerabilities will require action on your part to fix them. Full descriptions of each vulnerability include all the details you need and recommended actions to take. Malicious code highlighting. A built-in file editor with malicious code highlighting helps you examine malicious and suspicious code in your files. You can easily see malicious code fragments in files and analyze, edit or remove it. Website firewall. Magic in the blink of an eye! Just turn on the website firewall to protect your website with a single click. The Virusdie website firewall (web application firewall) deploys to your website automatically and protects your website from hackers, malware, attacks, content grabbing, XSS/SQL injections, malicious code uploads, suspicious activities, and blacklists. Blacklist monitoring plus un-blacklisting tool. Virusdie helps you see when a website has been blacklisted and helps you un-blacklist sites easily. We check sites against 60+ blacklists automatically, and we'll notify you if any issues are detected. On top of all that, you can even send un-blacklisting requests to blacklist providers right from Virusdie! File manager. Navigate files easily. A built-in file manager helps you navigate the structure of your websites. Infected files are marked with red dots in the file manager. It's an awesome way to see a clear "infection map" of any site! Weekly and monthly security reports. Always be up to date and save your time with ready-to-send summary security reports. AND Agency account feature (available on highest plans for Advanced partners). With it, you and your team can work comfortably, provide comprehensive website security services to your clients under your own name, and earn a few bucks doing it :) --- Marketplace, 2021. And, we’re going to launch Virusdie.Marketplace in 2021. What this means? That means that Agency account featured plans holders will be able to share their offerings with more than 3,000,000 other businesses and earn more, by providing site security in a straightforward Virusdie’ ecosystem! So if you're ready to try Virusdie.Cloud to protect your own websites or your client’ websites - just jump in, and welcome aboard! You can try to connect one site for free and scan it once a month :) And huge thanks to @iuditg :)
Share
Virusdie.Cloud is the world’s powerful yet easy to use all-in-one website security tool for professionals. Simple design and elegant details meet high performance. Collect all your sites distributed across different shared, VPS, and dedicated servers in one place. Fix all your hacked sites in one click with the safest website antivirus engine in the industry. Then, protect your websites from future attacks with daily scans, automatic cleanup, and a website firewall. ...and if you want - make your fair dollar by offering website security :) Collect all your sites distributed across different shared, VPS, and dedicated servers in one place. Fix all your hacked sites in one click. Then, protect your websites from future attacks with daily scans, automatic cleanup, and a website firewall.
PH asks me what do I like about this product. Nothing but simplicity. Set up your website and forget, while Virusdie is fighting all viruses and malware while you sleep. I've had a chance to personally work with team Virusdie and I've gone through the product. Love it and every website needs to be on Virusdie!
@superminnu Thank you! Appreciate that! Do our best to save your time! :)
Powerful antivirus happy to use it also UI is very Good I like it